Ananya Panday's house raided by NCB, WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan retrieved

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted search operations at Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The officials landed at Chunky Pandey's house and his actor-daughter has been summoned for questioning.

It has been learnt from sources that WhatApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday have been retrieved by the NCB and soon after this, the raids were conducted.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will be interrogating the actress in relation to these chats and drugs case. The questionnaire for Ananya is being prepared by the NCB head.

Search was conducted this morning, we have given our summons, now we will follow the procedure, can't disclose further...: Ashok Mutha Jain, NCB DDG on summon to actor Ananya Panday pic.twitter.com/vXCF24jixY — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Sources reveal that it was a brief search operation at Ananya Panday and she has been summoned for probe today. Some phones, laptop and electronic devices have been seized from her residence.

Meanwhile, simultaneously NCB officials landed at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat today to complete some documentation work. Earlier today, he had visited Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan will have to stay in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, at least for 5 more days as the Bombay High Court has decided to hear his bail plea in the drugs case on October 26, 2021. Aryan Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail applications were rejected by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday, October 20.

Besides Aryan, model Munmun Dhamecha's bail application was also mentioned, and the hearing has been kept for Tuesday.