Ananya Panday

NCB raids actress Ananya Panday's house, seizes phones, laptop and electronic devices

Aryan Khan will have to stay in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, at least for 5 more days as the Bombay High Court has decided to hear his bail plea in the drugs case on October 26, 2021. 

NCB raids actress Ananya Panday&#039;s house, seizes phones, laptop and electronic devices
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted search operations at Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra, Pali Hill. The officials landed at Chunky Pandey's house and his actor-daughter has been summoned for questioning. 

The young actress Ananya Panday has been called for questioning today by the anti-drug agency. The actress is likely to appear before NCB at 2 pm today.

It has been learnt from sources that some phones, laptop and electronic devices have been seized from Ananya's residence. 

Meanwhile, simultaneously NCB officials landed at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat today to complete some documentation work. Earlier today, he had visited Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan. 

Aryan Khan will have to stay in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, at least for 5 more days as the Bombay High Court has decided to hear his bail plea in the drugs case on October 26, 2021. Aryan Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail applications were rejected by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday, October 20. 

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde in the court said, 'The bail which was rejected by the magistrate, we are requesting for tomorrow or Monday'. Justice Sambre ordered the bail application of Aryan to be heard on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. 

Besides Aryan, model Munmun Dhamecha's bail application was also mentioned, and the hearing has been kept for Tuesday. 

 

