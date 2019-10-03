Ananya Panday's #SwachhSocialMedia drive against online abuse

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday is on a mission to clean up social media by doing away with abusive language and creating positivity through her campaign. She says the idea didn't stem from her own experience of being bullied online. It's more because she wants to set an example for people who feel like they can't stand up for themselves.

On Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, the "Student Of The Year 2" actress took to social media to talk about her campaign #SwachhSocialMedia. This comes after the announcement of her initiative, So Positive, earlier this year.

"My reason to start So Positive and #SwachhSocialMedia campaign was inspired by what Mahatma Gandhi had said, 'Be the change that you wish to see in the world'. I started because once someone takes an action or one person stands up to a bully or stands up for what's correct and they believe in, even though it might be the smallest of things... you might not feel like it can make such a big difference. I feel like if one person makes a change then everyone follows and if you want to see a change in the world, you should start it," Ananya, who was caught in a fake certificate row, told IANS.

"I didn't necessarily start because I was bullied on social media. I did go through something but I feel like it's more for people who don't have a voice. I want to set an example for people who feel like they can't stand up for themselves. I want to build a community for them," added the 20-year-old.

She likes to believe she has quite a "thick skin so usually when people comment on my weight or the way I look or the way I walk, I don't think they affect me".

The daughter of actor Chunky Panday gets hit hard when someone attacks her family online.

"I feel the worst when people comment on my family because my younger sister and mum aren't part of the film industry," said Ananya.

She has a detox mantra too.

"After going through harsh comments, I spend quality time with people whom I love and love me back, just being in a positive environment. I think that's the best medicine," she said.

"I love spending time with my family and my friends," she added.

To make her upcoming birthday merrier, she is flying to the US where her friends, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, are studying.

"I am turning 21 on October 30. I am very excited. I am planning on going to the US to spend time with my best friend who studies there, and a lot of friends study there. I am spending my 21st birthday and Halloween in the US. This will be a little break since I have not taken a break since 'Student of the Year 2' released," said the actress, who has films like "Khaali Peeli" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh" in her kitty.