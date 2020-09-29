Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for SP Balasubrahmanyam

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday (September 28, 2020) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to award `Bharat Ratna` on legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25.

"As a tribute to the legendary singer for his outstanding contribution in the field of music and art, I request you to confer the Bharat Ratna on him," the Chief Minister said.

He said this will be the highest recognition to SP Balasubrahmanyam`s remarkable work which lasted for five decades and stays in the memory of people.

The Chief Minister also stated that music stalwarts like Lata Mangeshkar, Bhupen Hazarika, MS Subbulakshmi, Bismillah Khan and Bhimsen Joshi have been conferred with Bharat Ratna.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.

