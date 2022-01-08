Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia REVEAL their son's unique name, share family pool pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their son's name to fans on Instagram on Saturday (January 8). The actress also shared adorable clicks of the happy family in the swimming pool.

Neha wrote on Instagram, "Our baby boy Guriq #GuriqSinghDhupiaBedi @guriqdhupiabedi …. #satnamwaheguru". She also tagged her baby boy's Instagram account in the post. However, she hasn't posted any cute pics of the little one yet on the account.

In the post, Neha is seen holding little Guriq, while his 3-year-old sister Mehr is facing Neha with hand floaters and Angad Bedi is in the back, donning stylish sunglasses.

Take a look at her name-reveal post:

Actress Soha Ali Khan, Dia Mirza and Sophie Choudry left heart emojis on Neha's post.

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi rang in the New Year from Goa and spent some quality time together. Neha had shared photos of the same on her Instagram account.

For the unversed, Neha had her second baby on October 3, last year.

Neha married Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The duo welcomed their first child, Mehr in the same year.

Angad Bedi starred in the biopic 'Gunjan Saxena', 'Soorma' and 'The Zoya Factor'.

Neha, who was last seen in the short film 'Devi', has films like 'A Thursday' and 'Sanak' in her kitty.