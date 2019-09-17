Angad Bedi opens up on his break-up with Nora Fatehi

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who is happily married to Neha Dhupia, has finally opened up on his break-up with Nora Fatehi.

In an interview with Etimes, Angad said, "I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don’t work. Ideally, you want every relationship to work, if it happens it’s great, if it doesn’t it is unfortunate. I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she is a lovely girl and she’s doing exceptionally well for herself. She’s a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she’s on her way up! And, I feel that that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck."

“I feel the partner that she deserves, will come her way very soon, " Angad said.

In the same interview, Angad revealed how marriage has changed completely. “I feel everything has timing. It’s like the universe wanted to change something within me and it happened, the universe wanted some change within her and give her stardom and it happened. Right now, it’s time for her stardom, after stardom, there will be time for family. I feel you can’t challenge it, you know, you have to accept it. I feel that was the case and I felt that as an artist you have to just respect. I also feel that there’s dignity in silence and there’s lot of respect. Everybody goes through hardships but hardships make you the person you are, and I feel that is important,” he added.

Neha and Angad married in May , 2018. They were blessed with a baby girl Mehr in November 2018.