Angad Bedi wishes wife Neha Dhupia on third wedding anniversary, shares throwback pictures from the wedding!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s marriage was a sweet surprise for everyone. As the couple celebrates their third anniversary today, i.e on May 10, 2021, Angad took to his Instagram handle and wished his beloved wife on their special day.

The ‘Pink’ actor shared some beautiful pictures from their marriage and captioned it, “Not the right time for any celebration. But since we completed 3 years today as man and wife.. And yet we are isolated in two different towns away from each other. The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times. Happy 3 my love.. here is too many more godwilling @nehadhupia #10thmay”

The couple always kept their relationship under the wraps and got married in 2018 in a low-key affair in Delhi at a gurudwara. The marriage took place in the presence of their family members. Six months later, Neha and Angad welcomed their daughter, Mehr.

The duo is often seen sharing some mushy pictures on their respective social media handles.

On the work front, Neha hasn't starred in many projects post her wedding as she is mostly busy with her daughter Mehr. She was last seen in ‘Helicopter Eela’ alongside Kajol in 2018.

In 2020, she again collaborated with Kajol for a short film ‘Devi’. The film also starred Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

While, Angad was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.’ The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and it was released on Netflix in 2020.