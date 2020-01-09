हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Angela Krislinzki

Angela Krislinzki's 'fantastic time' in Goa over

She had made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 horror film "1921" directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Angela Krislinzki&#039;s &#039;fantastic time&#039; in Goa over
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Polish actress Angela Krislinzki is back from her vacation in Goa after enjoying the sunshine, beaches and great food there.

She was busy shooting for her Bollywood film called "Tauba Tera Jalwa" and a web series opposite actor Sharman Joshi. Then, Angela took off for a vacation to celebrate the new year.

"I had an absolutely fantastic time. I really needed time off as I had been very busy shooting. This was a perfect time for me. It was so much of sunshine, beaches and great food there. Also, it was festive time and Goa was decked up. I just couldn't get enough and now it's back-to-back work," she said.

She had made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 horror film "1921" directed by Vikram Bhatt.

 

Tags:
Angela KrislinzkiGoa
Next
Story

Kajol suffered a miscarriage during 'K3G'

Must Watch

PT40M55S

Taal Thok Ke: After Mumbai, Delhi ‘Free Kashmir’ poster surfaced in Mysore