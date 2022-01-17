हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie calls her 'Eternals' character a troubled soul

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who essays the role of Thena in Chloe Zhao's superhero film 'Eternals', describes her character as someone who is not very comfortable during peace time and this trait emanates from the moral injury of the character.

Angelina Jolie calls her &#039;Eternals&#039; character a troubled soul
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who essays the role of Thena in Chloe Zhao's superhero film 'Eternals', describes her character as someone who is not very comfortable during peace time and this trait emanates from the moral injury of the character.

Due to her special ability to manipulate cosmic energy to augment her life force which grants her virtual invulnerability and immortality, Thena is known for being a social misfit. Commenting on this, Angelina says, "Thena is like a soldier who is affected by the memories of battle and has PTSD or moral injury to live with. Thena just assumes that a fight's coming at her rather than care and kindness."

Talking about the complexities of her character, Angelina says, "So she's quite wired, and a lot of her struggle is just holding on to her mind and her center and her peace. I understand her, and how she feels."

She further adds, "Thena is not comfortable in peace time. She doesn't know how to exist as a civilian or as a lover or as a friend, but she does know war. She knows who she is in combat. But she doesn't know how to go to a party or socialise. She just doesn't have those skills."

The film, which features an ensemble of Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Angelina JolieEternalscharacterThenaChloe ZhaoSuperhero filmtroubled soul
Next
Story

Pandit Birju Maharaj's granddaughter opens up about Kathak maestro's sudden demise

Must Watch

PT6M57S

Punjab to vote on Feb 20 instead of Feb 14