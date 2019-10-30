Angelina Jolie shops in discount store with her children

close

Angelina Jolie

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was spotted bargain-hunting in a discount store as she took a break from filming her new Marvel movie.

The 44-year-old enjoyed a day off in Fuerteventura, where she is filming "The Eternals", reports mirror.co.uk.

She brought three of her six children - Zahara, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11.

They could be seen browsing in the aisles of the local supermarket on the Spanish island, while Jolie wore a loose white sun dress and enormous sunglasses.

They could be seen pushing round a shopping trolley packed to the brim.

Jolie will play superhero Thena in the new Marvel movie, who in the comics is an Eternal with the powers of superhuman speed, strength, durability, regeneration,energy blasts, flight, illusion generation, matter transmutation, mind control, telekinesis, telepathy and teleportation.

She will work alongside a cast including Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Scarlett Johansson and Kit Harington.

 

