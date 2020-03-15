'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan gets teary-eyed as she receives a note from Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: Actress Radhika Madan, who impressed the audiences with her performance in Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium', received a special hand-written note and a bouquet from megastar Amitabh Bachchan and she couldn't be more excited. Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old shared pictures of Amitabh Bachchan's note and bouquet and thanked him for his gesture. "I don't know what to say or write. I'm speechless and so, so, so overwhelmed," read an excerpt from Radhika's post.

"It's an honor to receive this. I always used to imagine my doorbell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying ‘Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai’ and me fainting right after that. Thankfully, I didn't faint when I actually received it.. I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary-eyed, in gratitude," she added.

"Thank you for making my dream come true, sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances," Radhika concluded to say.

Here's the note:

Radhika played Irrfan's daughter in 'Angrezi Medium', which released this Friday. The story chronicles the difficulties he faces in order to fulfill her dream to study abroad. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi. 'Angrezi Medium' is a sequel to Irrfan's 2017 hit 'Hindi Medium'.

Radhika, who was a TV star, got critical acclaim for her previous two films - Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Pataakha' and Vasan Bala-directed action-comedy 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.