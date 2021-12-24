Anil Kapoor birthday: Daughter Sonam, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor shower love on 'youth ka khazana'!

New Delhi: Megastar and ever-young Anil Kapoor turned a year older on Friday (December 24) and his friends and family had showered him with good wishes and love on his special day.

His daughter Sonam Kapoor who is currently living in London penned a sweet note for him and expressed that he's always in her heart. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspires me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!"

The 'Delhi 6' actress also shared throwback pictures of the duo from when she was a little girl.

Anil Kapoor's good friend and director Farah Khan also shared a fun, lighthearted post for him.

Farah revealed the actor's secret to preserving his youth so well and praised him for "his zest for life, his passion for his work n his middle class upbringing that keeps him grounded".

She wrote, "Loving this man since 1992.. everyone talks of how young he looks but only a few know the reason.. his zest for life, his passion for his work n his middle class upbringing that keeps him grounded.. papaji tussi great ho.. Happy birthday @anilskapoor love u papaji.. my morning bitch fest partner."

Arjun Kapoor also shared a hilarious, must-see post for the 'AK vs AK' actor.

He wrote, "Youth ka Khazana, Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna. Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin. He ages like fine wine And makes all other actors whine. Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It’s the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S. : Happy Birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa!"

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's film 'AK vs AK'.

