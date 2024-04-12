Anil Kapoor Mobbed By Fans In Flight While Travelling, Clicks Selfies

New Delhi: Megastar Anil Kapoor, who has been delivering back-to-back hits with ‘Animal’ and ‘Fighter’, was swarmed with love and smiles by a sea of fans in the plane, which he had boarded to travel for an event. Kapoor brightened their day as he obliged to fans’ wish to click selfies. This sweet gesture by the actor proves how he is considerate for his fans, and how he respects their admiration.

The pictures from the meet and greet, which are going viral on social media are proof that Anil Kapoor is not only tasting victory on-screen, but is also winning the hearts of the masses off-screen.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ and ‘Fighter’ have not only emerged as box office hits, but they are also creating records on the OTT platform.

An ‘Anil Kapoor vs Anil Kapoor’ moment happened when ‘Fighter’ shattered the record of ‘Animal’, and became Bollywood’s fastest movie to cross 12.4 million views within 10 days on OTT! Not only this, Kapoor’s cinematic brilliance extends to his recently produced film ‘Crew’, an out-and-out female-led film, which is minting equally well at the box office. Marching ahead, the cinema icon is gearing up for his upcoming release titled ‘Subedaar’, which will be directed by Suresh Triveni.