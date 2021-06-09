हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor wishes daughter Sonam Kapoor in a heartfelt post, husband Anand Ahuja reacts!

Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor turns 36 years old on Wednesday (June 9). The ‘Neerja’ actress has been at the receiving end of lovely birthday wishes from her family.

Anil Kapoor wishes daughter Sonam Kapoor in a heartfelt post, husband Anand Ahuja reacts!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor turns 36 years old on Wednesday (June 9). The ‘Neerja’ actress has been at the receiving end of lovely birthday wishes from her family.

Her actor father Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share beautiful throwback images from Sonam’s childhood and also penned a loving note for his daughter.

“To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you,” wrote the 64 years old.

Sonam commented on the post, “Love you so so much daddy miss you more than anything else”.

Her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja seems to agree with Anil’s analysis of Sonam. “Perfectly said @anilskapoor - “strong when you need, kind without fail and always evolving,” commented Anand.

The doting husband also took to his Instagram account to wish his wife on birthday. Sharing a stunning black and white picture of himself with his wife, which his also his mobile wallpaper, Anand wrote, “I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal”.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor along with her boyfriend Karan Boolani sent a huge flower bouquet to actress.

Sonam Kapoor is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress has not been able to visit Mumbai for sometime due to the pandemic.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s crime thriller Blind.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonam Kapoorhappy birthday sonam kapoorAnil KapoorAnand ahujaRhea Kapoor
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Pride Month with new social media post

Must Watch

PT7M13S

Preparation of vaccine for children below 12 years, Pfizer company starts clinical trial