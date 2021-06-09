Anil Kapoor wishes daughter Sonam Kapoor in a heartfelt post, husband Anand Ahuja reacts!

New Delhi: Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor turns 36 years old on Wednesday (June 9). The ‘Neerja’ actress has been at the receiving end of lovely birthday wishes from her family.

Her actor father Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share beautiful throwback images from Sonam’s childhood and also penned a loving note for his daughter.

“To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you,” wrote the 64 years old.

Sonam commented on the post, “Love you so so much daddy miss you more than anything else”.

Her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja seems to agree with Anil’s analysis of Sonam. “Perfectly said @anilskapoor - “strong when you need, kind without fail and always evolving,” commented Anand.

The doting husband also took to his Instagram account to wish his wife on birthday. Sharing a stunning black and white picture of himself with his wife, which his also his mobile wallpaper, Anand wrote, “I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal”.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor along with her boyfriend Karan Boolani sent a huge flower bouquet to actress.

Sonam Kapoor is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress has not been able to visit Mumbai for sometime due to the pandemic.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s crime thriller Blind.