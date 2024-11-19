'Animal' Star Saurabh Sachdeva Joins Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule? Here’s What We Know

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and renowned acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva has reportedly joined the cast of the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is already creating buzz, and Sachdeva's addition has further fueled excitement among fans.

Actor Brahmaji previously shared a now-deleted Instagram post featuring a photo with director Sukumar, Fahadh Faasil, Saurabh Sachdeva, and himself, captioning it, "ITS A WRAP..#pushpa2." This hinted at the conclusion of the film's shoot and Sachdeva's involvement. Later, Sachdeva seemingly confirmed his role in the Pushpa universe by sharing the official trailer on his Instagram account and thanking director Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers.

Known for his impactful roles in films like Animal, Bambai Meri Jaan, Jaane Jaan, Haddi, and Sacred Games, Sachdeva is set to play a pivotal role in Pushpa 2. While specifics about his character are yet to be revealed, his presence promises to add depth to the story.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj, will also see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. Directed by Sukumar, the film continues Pushpa's gripping narrative and is slated for a grand release on December 6, 2024. Fans can expect a high-octane cinematic experience as the Pushpa universe expands.