Anita Hassanandani shares glimpses of her little ‘gunda’ Aaravv Reddy from his mundan ceremony!

New Delhi: Anita Hassanandani, who is currently busy embracing the motherhood after welcoming her first child Aaravv Reddy with husband Rohit Reddy in February, this year, has shared the recent pictures from the mundan ceremony of his little munchkin.

Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Takluuuu babyyyyy!

Mundan done..”

In the pictures, little bald Aaravv can be seen posing with mommy and daddy. In the pictures, we can also see Anita-Rohit's mothers--Kavita Hassanandani and Sarama Reddy smiling and posing for the camera.

Well for the unversed, 'mundan' is a traditional Hindu ritual, where a baby’s hair is shaved for the first time right after his/her birth.

Recently, Anita shot to headlines for 'quitting acting', leaving her fans shocked. However, the Naagin actress has now clarified her statement saying she is not quitting her first love - 'acting'.

Anita Hassanandani and businessman husband Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy on February 9, 2021. The good news was shared by Rohit on social media. Aaravv also has a separate Instagram account that is handled by his parents.

Anita Hassanandani was first seen in 1999 release Taal in a small appearance. Later, she featured in a couple of Telugu and Tamil movies as well. However, it was in Balaji Telefilms' Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya etc that she set her mark.

She earned massive recognition in Ekta Kapoor's yet another TV production Kkavyanjali'.