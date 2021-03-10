हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy ring in newborn Aaravv Reddy’s one month birthday with ‘Pawri Ho Rahi’ video

The video shows Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's one month old smiling as Yashraj Mukhate's rap song 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' plays in the background. 

Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy ring in newborn Aaravv Reddy’s one month birthday with ‘Pawri Ho Rahi’ video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/rohitreddygoa

New Delhi: TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy celebrated their newborn son Aaravv Reddy’s one month anniversary on Tuesday (March 9) with a ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video. 

The video shared from Aaravv’s Instagram account, handled by his parents, showed the baby smiling as Yashraj Mukhate's rap song 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' plays in the background and the camera pans to show the decorations. The caption read: “And today I’m a month old.” 

Take a look at the cutie:

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child on February 9, 2021. Rohit had shared the happy news on his Instagram account. Sharing a picture from the maternity shoot, Rohit had written, “Oh Boy!” 

Anita and Rohit frequently share pictures and videos with their newborn. Recreating the famous scene from ‘The Lion King’, Rohit can be seen holding his son while Aaravv dons a Simba tee. 

Have a look at the cute video: 

Anita Hassanandani married businessman Rohit Reddy in Goa on October 14, 2013. 

On the work front, Anita is a well-known TV actress with several successful roles to her credit. She has acted in shows like ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, ‘Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat’, ‘Kohi Apna Sa’, ‘Lavanya’, ‘Naagin’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ to name a few. 

