Anjini Dhawan Shares Her Bikini Look From The Beach, Check Out Her Stunning Photo Dump

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is taking over social media with her sizzling pictures. She often drops her stunning clicks on Instagram and has a fan following of millions. Anjini shared a photo dump and one can easily say that she is looking smokin' hot.

Anjini shared a set of new pictures from her recent beach visit. First picture that she shared, looking absolutely gorgeous in a mirror selfie. Next, was her soaking in the vitamin sea. Also, she shared a sun-kissed selfie in a beach-side cafe. In the caption, she added sun, palm tree, waves and burger emojis.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One of the fans even compared her to the Hollywood actress Zendaya, who recently visited India for the launch of NMACC.

Anjini Dhawan, who is actor Varun Dhawan's niece, is yet to make her Bollywood debut. But it is safe to say that the social media sensation has cemented her place in the hearts of the people. She is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Dhawan.