Ankita Lokhande calls Sushant Singh Rajput her 'favourite co-star', reveals marriage plans with beau Vicky Jain

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande recently opened up on her definition of love, her favourite co-star late Sushant Singh Rajput and marriage plans with her beau Vicky Jain in an interview with an entertainment portal.

In a candid conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita divulged that her favourite co-star of all time is the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "My favourite co-star till now is Sushant Singh Rajput because he has been my co-star."

When asked what her definition of love is, Ankita expressed that she thrives in the presence of love and needs it to be around her all the time. She said, "Love is a need. I need love everywhere, it's like my food. I need to have love wherever I go, whatever I do, whatever I choose."

The actress, who is dating Vicky Jain, expressed that she is over the moon about getting married to her beau and revealed that the couple will be getting married very soon.

She revealed, "Marriage is something that is very beautiful. I'm very excited to get married. I'm super excited for my marriage which is going to be very soon. I'm hoping for that and I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur ka Rajasthani wedding. But I'm not really sure what will I plan."

On April 10, this year, Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain celebrated three years together. Earlier, Ankita was in a relationship with the late actor and her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput for almost 6-7 years.

She made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika' in 2019. In 2020, she was seen in action-thriller 'Baaghi 3' starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.