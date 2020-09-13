हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande fulfills Sushant Singh Rajput's dreams, see pics

"It's our way to remember him by fulfilling Sushant Singh Rajput's dream," Ankita  Lokhande wrote.

Ankita Lokhande fulfills Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s dreams, see pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@lokhandeankita

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is late star Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, took part in the #Plants4SSR campaign today and "fulfilled his dream" by planting trees. She participated in the plantation drive at her home with her furry friend - her pet dog Hatchi. 

"Hatchi and mamma. My partner in almost everything. Planting plants. It's our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream. #plants4SSR," Ankita captioned her post.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti had urged everyone to plant trees in his memory as it would be a "constructive way to remember him by fulfilling his dreams".

Ankita Lokhande has been showing her unconditional support to Sushant's family during this tough time. She and Shweta often exchange messages on social media. Ankita had also supported his family's demand for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Police said he died by suicide. A CBI investigation has been launched into his death case after the order by Supreme Court. 

Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship from 2010 to 2016. They first met on the sets of their hit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' and fell in love. After a few years, Sushant left the show to make a career in films. 

Ankita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputAnkita Lokhande Sushant Singh Rajputplants for SSR
