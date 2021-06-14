Ankita Lokhande relives her 'journey' with Sushant Singh Rajput, shares unseen loved-up pics - Watch

New Delhi: It's been a whole year since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. However, his friends, family and fans are still reeling from his sudden and tragic demise. They're all keeping him alive in pictures and memories, hoping he's finally at peace now.

On the actor's first death anniversary (June 14), actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video featuring unseen loved-up pictures of her and Sushant from their dating days!

In the video, we get a glimpse of Ankita's and Sushant's loving relationship and fans get see the actor smiling and happy which is how we all would like to remember him.

Check out the heartfelt video full of memories:

The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020 - in an apparent suicide case. However, since then various details of the actor’s personal life have come out in the media and the case is sub judice.

After his shocking death, former girlfriend and first co-star from the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' Ankita Lokhande remembered Sushant in her own sweet way. She shared several posts and videos showering support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family and stood with them like a rock.

However, she has been trolled multiple times by netizens for her social media posts, especially the ones shared after SSR's death.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput made their television debut as leads in Balaji Telefilms' 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor.

The two dated for about 5-6 years before parting ways and breaking a million hearts of their fans. She is currently dating beau Vicky Jain.

The death of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case from various angles respectively.