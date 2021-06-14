Ankita Lokhande reminisces good old days with Sushant Singh Rajput, says “Phir milenge chalte chalte”

New Delhi: It's been a whole year since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. However, his friends, family and fans are still reeling from his sudden and tragic demise. They're all keeping him alive in pictures and memories, hoping he's finally at peace now.

On the actor's first death anniversary (June 14), actress Ankita Lokhande has been sharing beautiful memories along with her former beau on her Instagram handle since morning on Monday, June 14, 2021.

In the recent shared video, Ankita and Sushant can be seen chilling with a friend and the trio was seen discussing about their upcoming plans for the future.

Sharing a beautiful note along with the video, Ankita wrote, “14th June

This is who he was !!!

Thankyou Sushant for your part in my journey

See you again till we meet again

Phir milenge chalte chalte

Good bye..”

In the video, Ankita can be seen praying with Sushant and also wishes for everyone’s bright future.

She also shared another video, in which the duo can be seen twinning in a black colour outfit. The cuties were seen dancing with each other and were madly in love. The video was shot on the occasion of Diwali in the year 2011.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Left with these memories only.

U will always be loved and cherished

Diwali 2011..”

The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020 - in an apparent suicide case. However, since then various details of the actor’s personal life have come out in the media and the case is sub judice.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput made their television debut as leads in Balaji Telefilms' 'Pavitra Rishta'. The two dated for about 5-6 years before parting their ways and breaking a million hearts of their fans. She is currently dating beau Vicky Jain.

The death of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case from various angles respectively.