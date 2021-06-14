Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘I know you’re here with me’!

New Delhi: It's been a whole year since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. However, his friends, family and fans are still reeling from his sudden and tragic demise. They're all keeping him alive in pictures and memories, hoping he's finally at peace now.

On the actor's first death anniversary (June 14), actress Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram and shared an emotional note along with a picture from their dating days and wished for him to come back.

She wrote, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore.

They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything.

I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me.

I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me ..

It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day.

A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here .

My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore..

There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you.

This void cannot be filled..

Without you , I’m standing still..

My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me

I miss you my best friend, my man ,my love..

Bebu and putput forever..”

The duo was dating each other when the latter reportedly died by suicide. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020 - in an apparent suicide case. However, since then various details of the actor’s personal life have come out in the media and the case is sub judice.

The death of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case from various angles respectively.

May his soul rest in peace!