Ankita Lokhande shares a steamy kiss with beau Vicky Jain at Diwali party

Actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared a series of photos and video from a Diwali bash she attended with her beau Vicky Jain. In one of the videos, they could be seen kissing each other at the party.

NEW DELHI: 'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande has a strong social media presence and she regularly shares glimpses from her personal life with her fans. The actress often shares videos and clips of her dance and her ongoing TV show 'Pavitra Rishta 2'. Apart from these, she also often shares adorable pictures and videos with her boyfriend and businessman Vicky Jain on Instagram. 

Ankita recently attended a Diwali bash with her beau and friends and as expected, she dropped a series of pictures of her dancing and enjoying the event, in a maroon shimmery saree, that she had worn for the occasion. In one of the videos that has surfaced on the internet, Ankita could be seen doing a slow dance with Vicky, post which he gives her a kiss.

For the unversed, Ankita and beau Vicky have been together for more than 3 years now, and the latter has always stood like a rock through Ankita’s thick and thin.

Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few. 

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.

