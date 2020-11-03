हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande writes a heartfelt post for boyfriend Vicky Jain, along with an apology

"I am sorry because of me you have to face criticism which you don`t deserve at all," Ankita Lokhande wrote.

Ankita Lokhande writes a heartfelt post for boyfriend Vicky Jain, along with an apology
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@lokhandeankita

Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and penned a mushy post for her beau Vicky Jain. Apart from praising him for his qualities, she had a note of apology, too.

"I can`t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I`m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thank you for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thank you for being my support system. Most importantly, thank you for understanding me and my situations," Ankita wrote.

"And I am sorry because of me you have to face criticism which you don`t deserve at all. Words fall short but this bond is amazing. I love you,", she added.

Along with her post, she shared a picture of her posing next to Vicky.

Vicky was trolled a while back during the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case. Ankita had dated Sushant for a long time, after meeting on the set of the hit serial, "Pavitra Rishta".

 

Ankita Lokhande
