Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain reacts after she slams rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput paying EMI for her flat

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande received the support of her boyfriend Vicky Jain after some media reports claimed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput paid the EMI for her flat. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship earlier and shared the flat together then. However, Ankita slammed the rumours with a hard-hitting post. She shared her bank account details showing regular EMI deductions from her own account. Ankita said, "Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be."

Soon after Ankita shared her posts, she received support from her fans, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, her colleagues and Vicky Jain. He commented on her post by saying, "Hats off Miss Lokhande" and the actress was all hearts. She said, "Thank you, thank you and thank you for being my strength."

Ankita has been showing her unconditional support to Sushant's family. She and Shweta Singh Kirti often exchange messages on social media. Ankita has also been pressing for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death.

The #GlobalPrayers4SSR campaign initiated by Sushant's family was also supported by Ankita. Moreover, Vicky Jain too posted about it on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Police said he died by suicide.