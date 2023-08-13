trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648450
Ankita Lokhande's Father Shashikant Lokhande Dies, Shraddha Arya, Arti Singh Pay Last Respects At Funeral

Ankita Lokhande's Father Shashikant Lokhande, who was battling ill health for some time, passed away in Mumbai on Staurday. His last rites were held in Mumbai today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ankita Lokhande's Father Shashikant Lokhande Dies, Shraddha Arya, Arti Singh Pay Last Respects At Funeral Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande breathed his last. He was reportedly 68 and was ailing for some time. His last rites were held at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium on Sunday. Videos of the actress, along with her husband Vicky Jain and mother, was shared on social media by paparazzi. Actresses Shraddha Arya and Arti Singh were also seen at the last rites of Ankita's father, held today.

The actress, who was seen inconsolable at her father's funeral, took a bold step when she gave the shoulder to her father's mortal remains, thus breaking the stereotypes. Ankita's husband Vicky also looked devastated at the tragedy.

It is to be noted that Ankita and her husband Vicky have refrained from issuing any official statement on the tragedy. The actress was said to be extremely close to her father. 

A few weeks ago, on the occasion of Father's Day, Ankita had taken to socia media and shared a video, where she is seen wishing her father. She dropped the video along with a detailed note that read, "Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for you, but I love you bahut sara (a lot)... I have seen you struggling for many things, when I was a child but you made sure that your children don't..."

She had further written, "You always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength... I remember when I started my journey in Mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay, you made it happen no matter what was going on in your life because you believed in my dreams... I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have you paa. I have seen you struggling with your health but your strong will... what I saw that time was something else and your smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love you paa forever and ever and ever (heart emojis). Happy Father’s Day paa. your Rajarajeshwari."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita became a household name after she appeared on the popular daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta'. She also worked in Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi', which marked her debut in Bollywood.

 

