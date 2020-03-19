Another day, another fab yoga video by Jacqueline Fernandez – Check out!

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who swears by yoga, has yet again shared video for her fans which will help them stay fit at the time of the coronavirus outbreak. She has posted a video of herself doing suryanamaskar with the ‘Darya’ song from ‘Manmarziyaan’ playing in the background. Jacqueline looks like a diva in a black outfit. “This is 1 surya namaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it’s a great workout! I do 108. Yoga to the rescue,” she captioned her post.

Here’s how you can do suryanamaskar just like Jacqueline.

Earlier too, the B-Town star shared a couple of yoga videos on Instagram. She captioned one of them as,: "Stretch. Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!"

In another video, she could be seen deep breathing. "Make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe!!!" she wrote.

Fans are in love with Jacqueline's fitness fetish and her comment box is naturally flooded with red hearts and fire emojis.

On the work front, Jacqueline's latest release is the music video titled ‘Mere Angane Mein’ with Asim Riaz of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame.