Another jaw-dropping pic of Sunny Leone sets the internet ablaze, this time in white

New Delhi: Oh, hello there, Sunny Leone. Your Instagram pictures are yet again setting the internet ablaze and how! Recently, she added another oomph-loaded picture of herself in a trendy white bikini to her ‘12 Days of Summer’ series and her fans are going gaga over the post. Her bewitching looks in the photos are raising the glam quotient by several notches. The actress poses by a pool for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. “Close your eyes and dream. It’s all coming back soon,” Sunny captioned her post.

All posts from Sunny’s ‘12 Days of Summer’ series have gone crazy viral. She poses in them in stylish beachwear and her killer expressions add to the oomph factor. She is raising the hotness bar with each photo.

Take a look at the posts here:

The photoshoot pictures are being used by Sunny to promote her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny', wherein she interacts with celebrities by going live. Through the platform, the people discuss how they are spending their quarantine break amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Sunny is quite a busy star. She has several hit songs and movies to her credit. She has also been part of reality shows such as ‘Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends'.

Sunny is married to Daniel Weber and the couple has three kids – daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher.