Anshula Kapoor's drastic weight loss in new selfie impresses fans, Katrina Kaif reacts

New Delhi: Star kid Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's daughter, recently shared a glimpse of her drastic weight loss on Instagram as she posted a selfie on Friday (Feb 25). In the mirror selfie, Anshula was seen wearing an olive green T-shirt and grey sweatpants with the 'Friends' show logo on it.

She looked visibly thinner in the picture as netizens pointed out. Many of her celeb friends including Katrina Kaif complimented her in the comments section. Sanjay Kapoor also praised her beautiful yet simple look.

Katrina Kaif wrote, "Look at u" and Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Wow".

Take a look at the picture:

Anshula is Boney Kapoor and late Mona Shourie's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister. She has two half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Arjun and Anshula share a very close bond as siblings. While Arjun Kapoor has chosen the path to stardom, Anshula has chosen to keep herself away from the limelight.

In an interview with Zee Digital, Arjun had mentioned that his go-to person has always been his sister Anshula. He said, "My go-to person has to be Anshula, we have spent so much time together, she's my sister and we live together."