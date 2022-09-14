Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor remember struggling days as they pose outside Yash Chopra's residence-Watch

Mumbai: Close friends Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor recalled their old memories by visiting the late director Yash Chopra`s residence.

On Wednesday, taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam dropped a video with Anil. Sharing the video, "In front of Yash Ji`s house: Anil Kapoor and I at #YashChopra stopped in front of the house and refreshed old memories and took blessings! Yash ji has a huge contribution in our (my specially) life! Thank you Sir ji for your love and the moments spent with you! Incidentally today is also #33YearsOfChandni!#Legend #AnupamKher."

Here is the video posted by the actor:

In the video, the actors- Anil and Anupam were seen standing outside filmmaker Yash Chopra`s residence. They were seen discussing about their struggles and both were dressed in sports wear as it seems they have stepped out for a run.The actors have been spotted together on many occasions. They have done films like`Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain`, `Ram Lakhan, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja`, `Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain`. And it has also been 33 years since the `A Wednesday` actor blockbuster movie `Chandni` was released. The movie was one of 1989`s biggest box office hits was Chandni. The movie won the National Award the same year in the `Best Popular Film` category. The movie also established Sridevi as the biggest female star of the 80s.

`Chandni` also starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. The film was helmed by Yash Chopra.As soon as the video was posted, the actor`s family and friends chimed into the comment section. Anupam`s son Sikandar Kher dropped a comment. He wrote," Yash uncle, Pam aunty and all the Sunday lunches," with a heart emoji. Talking about the work front, Anupam Kher is busy shooting for his films `Emergency` and `The Signature`.

He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya`s `Uunchai`, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year. Apart from this, he is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama `Tiger Nageswara Rao`, which is headlined by Ravi Teja. On the other hand, Anil is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film `Jug Jugg Jeeyo,` which also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. He will be next seen in an aerial action thriller film `Fighter` alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the official release date of the film is still awaited.