Noted actress-politician Kirron Kher suffering from blood cancer

New Delhi: In a heart-breaking revelation, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood disclosed that veteran actress-politician Kirron Kher suffers from blood cancer. He revealed this in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Arun Sood said, "Kirron Kher had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4."

"Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment", he revealed.

Kirron Kher left behind Congress candidate Pawan Bansal in 2014 and was elected to power for the first time. Later in 2019, she again defeated him and retained her seat in Chandigarh.

However, there has no statement or official word about Kirron Kher's health made either by the actress or by her husband Anupam Kher so far.