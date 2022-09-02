New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is working with actress Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming directorial `Emergency`, has called her a "brilliant director" and shared how the two jammed on the sets of the film.

During a recent media interaction, Anupam Kher spoke with RJ Siddharth Kannan about working with Kangana on the film. The actor said: "I recently did a schedule with Kangana and she`s a brilliant director. She would whisper suggestions in my ear that would just leave me mesmerised."

To which Kangana replied: "Always so kind and gracious."

'Emergency' is Kangana`s second directorial after her 2019 release `Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi`, in which she played the titular role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Like her first directorial, Kangana will be essaying the central character of India`s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in `Emergency`.

The film will unravel the story behind one of the darkest chapters of Independent India`s history when civil rights were curbed and elections were suspended. The Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975 until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.

`Emergency` also stars Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary and Shreyas Talpade.