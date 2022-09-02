Anupam Kher opens up on working with Kangana Ranaut, calls her a 'brilliant director'
The actress has previously donned the hat of a director for the movie 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', which turned out to be a great success.
- Anupam Kher opened up on working with Kangana Ranaut
- Kangana is directing and acting the movie 'Emergency'
- The film also stars Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary and Shreyas Talpade
New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is working with actress Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming directorial `Emergency`, has called her a "brilliant director" and shared how the two jammed on the sets of the film.
During a recent media interaction, Anupam Kher spoke with RJ Siddharth Kannan about working with Kangana on the film. The actor said: "I recently did a schedule with Kangana and she`s a brilliant director. She would whisper suggestions in my ear that would just leave me mesmerised."
To which Kangana replied: "Always so kind and gracious."
'Emergency' is Kangana`s second directorial after her 2019 release `Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi`, in which she played the titular role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Like her first directorial, Kangana will be essaying the central character of India`s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in `Emergency`.
The film will unravel the story behind one of the darkest chapters of Independent India`s history when civil rights were curbed and elections were suspended. The Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975 until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.
`Emergency` also stars Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary and Shreyas Talpade.
