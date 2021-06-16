Anupam Kher shares an old photo with Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff, actor Tiger Shroff reacts!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been part of the entertainment industry for more than 35 years. Anupam, who is very active on social media platforms, shared a precious throwback picture from the 90s of himself along with Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff on Instagram and Twitter.

In the photo, Anupam can be seen clad in a plain white kurta, whereas Shah Rukh is wearing a shirt and jacket and holding a plate with food in his hands. Jackie Shroff can be seen wearing a jacket and a shirt with his top 3 buttons opened. Jackie also has a white and blue scarf tied over his head.

Reminiscing about old times, the 66 years old captioned the photo, “When innocently looking at the camera was a style statement!! Unless you are @apnabhidu!! ! When a plate of food in the hand was a natural thing. When a plain kurta pajama was the ultimate party dress. With #Jackie and @iamsrk!! From my album of memories! #Friends #Actors #OldPics #Memories”.

Jackie responded to the throwback picture posted on Twitter with a series of heart emojis. His son and actor Tiger Shroff commented on Anupam’s Instagram. The actor wrote, "amazing" along with a red heart emoji. Fans too went gaga over the photo.

Earlier, Anupam had wished his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher on her birthday via his Instagram account. “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always,” wrote the actor.

Kirron is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.