Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: Anupam Kher shares unseen photos of the actor with Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro

New Delhi: Actress-politician Kirron Kher turned a year older on June 14. Her husband and veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media accounts to wish his beloved wife who turned 69 years, with a long mushy post.

The actor also posted a series of photos of Kirron - some of which featured high profile individuals like the Dalai Lama, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro. He also shared a large family group photo and a photo of himself and Kirron, a picture of the actress in the parliament among others.

“Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you a long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world,” wrote the actor.

He also wrote about the many good qualities that his wife has, for which she is loved by everyone. “People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp #Birthday #SpecialDay #14thJune #Family #MemberParliament #Actress #ColThakarSingh #DalaiLama #RobertDeNiro #BradleyCooper.”

Actor Anil Kapoor also posted a birthday message for Kirron on his social media accounts.

“Happy birthday my lovely friend, I wish you every happiness your heart can hold. Here’s to another fabulous year of life! You’re simply the best! @kirronkhermp,” wrote the actor.

The talented actress is currently undergoing cancer treatment after she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Earlier talking about Kirron's health to the Times of India, Anupam shared, “Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health.”