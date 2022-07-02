NewsLifestylePeople
Anupam Kher shares candid video with his close friend Satish Kaushik

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a candid video from the sets of his upcoming movie 'Kaagaz 2' on Friday, on his social media account.

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a candid video from the sets of his upcoming movie 'Kaagaz 2' on Friday, on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a cute yet funny video that left his fans burst into laughter.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the video, 'A Wednesday' actor was seen giving a head massage to his long-time friend and producer of 'Kaagaz 2' film, Satish Kaushik.

Anupam was seen having fun banter with Satish. He stated at the beginning of the video "Producer ko khush karne ke liye dekho kya kya karna padta hai, Malish, Tel Malish."Sharing the video, the 67-year-old actor wrote, "Couldn't resist giving massage to @satishkaushik2178's bald but not beautiful ( that is mine) head! On the sets of #Kaagaz2!!"

The actor recently announced his upcoming flix on his social media account. 'Kaagaz 2' to be the 526th film of his 38 years of career in Indian cinema.

The movie is helmed by VK Prakash who directed the original version of the movie in Malayalam. And it's produced by Satish Kaushik production.

Anupam Kher, a National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, has starred in a number of Hindi films such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Lamhe', 'Khel', 'Darr', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'A Wednesday', and 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' during the course of his nearly four-decade career.

On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of 'Uunchai' with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, 'The Signature' alongside Mahima Chaudhry. Recently, the first look from his upcoming 525th movie 'The Signature' was also out. 

