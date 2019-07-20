close

Anupam Kher visits Rishi, Neetu Kapoor in New York

New Delhi: Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for treatment for an unknown health condition, has been visited by several of his colleagues, and the latest to join this list is Anupam Kher.

The `Special 26` actor, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in several flicks, appreciated the veteran actor for his quick recovery.

"Road to recovery, both, physical & mental is faster if there is love, care & determination. Well done!! Jai Ho," Kher captioned the post he shared on Friday. 

While sharing happy snaps with the Kapoor duo on social media, the actor also said, "It is always wonderful & inspirational to spend time with my friends NeetuKapoor & chintskap."

Rishi recently enjoyed a fam-jam in the Big Apple with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara.Rishi`s children Ranbir and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. He has also been visited by several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar. (ANI)

