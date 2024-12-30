Anupamaa: Did Rajan Shahi Indirectly Confirm He Threw Alisha Parveen Out Of The Show Due To Bad Behaviour?

Mumbai: Alisha Parveen’s sudden exit from Anupamaa has fueled controversy, with speculations surrounding producer Rajan Shahi’s decision to replace her overnight. Alisha, who played Raahi aka Aadhya in the Rupali Ganguly-led show, expressed shock in interviews, claiming she wasn’t informed about her removal, which has left fans questioning the treatment of actors in the TV industry.

In a recent interview with Telly Times, Rajan Shahi addressed controversies around actors being replaced from his shows. Without directly naming Alisha, he admitted to removing an actor from Anupamaa but refrained from revealing details, citing a desire to maintain the individual’s dignity. However, Shahi openly discussed replacing Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, claiming their disrespectful behavior towards crew members like makeup artists and spot dadas was unacceptable.

While he didn’t explicitly confirm that Alisha’s exit was due to misconduct, his comments have led to speculation. This has also sparked backlash, with many accusing Shahi of exercising unchecked power in the industry. Critics have labeled him the “TV mafia,” alleging that he arbitrarily decides actors’ careers without fair communication.

Alisha’s supporters have rallied behind her, demanding clarity and transparency. Meanwhile, Shahi has defended his decisions, asserting that professionalism and respect for crew members are non-negotiable on his sets.