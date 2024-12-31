Anupamaa: Did Shehzada Dhami Mock Rajan Shahi Over His Comment On Removing Actors Overnight From Shows Including Alisha Parveen?

Mumbai: The unexpected removal of actors from producer Rajan Shahi’s popular TV shows has sparked an industry-wide debate. Central to the controversy are Anupamaa actress Alisha Parveen and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, whose sudden exits have raised questions about professionalism and fairness in showbiz.

Alisha Parveen’s Abrupt Exit from Anupamaa

Alisha Parveen recently claimed she was replaced in Anupamaa without prior notice, a move that left her and fans shocked. Addressing the situation, Shahi confirmed the decision but refrained from providing details, stating to Telly Times, he said, "I chose not to elaborate further to maintain the dignity of the actor.”

Shehzada Dhami’s Bold Response

Shehzada Dhami, who was removed as a lead actor in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s fourth generation, didn’t hold back his criticism. Taking to Instagram, he sarcastically wrote,

“Are koi isko doctor ke pass le ke jao yaar (Someone please take him to a doctor).”

This comment appears to mock Shahi’s justification for replacing actors due to alleged unprofessional behaviour.

Arjit Taneja Adds Fuel to the Fire

Joining the debate, actor Arjit Taneja commented on an Instagram post highlighting the controversy. He wrote, “That’s one side of the story. And how come all the actors are wrong and he is a saint? Because actors are an easy target and this guy is GOD!!”

In a recent interview with Telly Times, Shahi addressed the allegations, emphasising the importance of maintaining professionalism on set. Without naming specific individuals, he claimed certain actors had exhibited disrespectful behaviour toward crew members, including makeup artists and spot boys, which led to their removal.

Shahi also reaffirmed his commitment to producing women-centric stories, hinting at his focus on the broader creative vision rather than individual controversies.