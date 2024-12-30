Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Finally Talks About Her Involvement In Alisha Parveen’s Sudden Replacement In The Show

Mumbai: The Anupamaa controversy continues to stir debates, with Rupali Ganguly, the show’s lead actress, stepping forward to address allegations surrounding Alisha Parveen’s abrupt exit. Alisha, who portrayed Raahi, Rupali’s on-screen daughter claimed she was blindsided by her removal and suggested behind-the-scenes conflicts, sparking rumors about Rupali’s involvement.

In a recent interview with ABP, Rupali categorically denied the accusations, asserting, “I have no authority over casting decisions or other major show developments. Such matters are entirely handled by Rajan Shahi and the channel. I’ve always prioritized professionalism and dedicated myself to this show for the last five years.”

She also dismissed claims about influencing scene edits or costume choices, labeling these rumors as baseless. Rupali reiterated her commitment to her craft and clarified that she steers clear of backstage politics.

Alisha, for her part, described her bond with Rupali as purely professional, neither confirming nor denying rumors of disputes between Rupali and other cast members. She noted hearing about such tensions but refrained from questioning their authenticity, maintaining that she shared a neutral and amicable rapport with the senior actress.

The controversy has polarised the fanbase. While some applaud Rupali for addressing the issue head-on, others remain skeptical about the lack of transparency surrounding Alisha’s sudden replacement. This behind-the-scenes drama has undoubtedly put a spotlight on the show’s production dynamics, potentially overshadowing its long-standing success.