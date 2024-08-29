Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey Quits The Show; Says The Decision Was Sudden

Mumbai: This is indeed a shocker for all the Anupamaa fans. Sudhanshu Pandey has bid adieu to the show and announced his exit with an emotional speech. Sudhanshu shared the news on Instagram Live, where he spoke about quitting the show and his association over the last four years. In the video shared by the actor, he confirmed his exit.

Sudhandhu, said, "For the last four years I am reaching out to you through a daily soap. I have played a character for which I have received immense love as well as hate. I respect all your emotions, but I want to say this with a heavy heart that I am not a part of Anupamaa."

The actor further added, “Raksha Bandhan episode se mai show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works”.

Sudhanshu didn't mention the reason behind his exit and as the video was shared by the actor to confirm the news, his fans are expressing displeasure. Fans say he will be deeply missed and he was irreplaceable as Vanraj Shah.

Lately, Rajan Shahi too confirmed Sudhanshu’s exit and assured Rupali and Gaurav Khanna are very much a part of the show.