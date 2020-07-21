Anurag Kashyap called "puppet of Bollywood gang mafia" on Twitter, names YRF and Dharma Productions in his response

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted sharply on being called "puppet of Bollywood gang mafia" on Twitter. It all started after actor Ranvir Shorey's tweet which said: "So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-Bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the "system" for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. Hypocrisy much?"

Ranvir's tweet drew strong reactions from netizens, including Anurag, who asked the actor to explain his tweet and asked, "Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?"

Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey . If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who? https://t.co/3NiuhFrVj7 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

It was then a Twitter user hit out at Anurag Kashyap and called him the "best example and puppet of Bollywood gang mafia."

Without mincing his words, the 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' director tweeted his response by saying that his films are not produced by big banners like Yash Raj Banners, Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment.

Anurag categorically mentioned that was the one who made 'Queen' when actress Kangana Ranaut did not have work and when her film 'Tanu Weds Manu' faced problems, he was the one who helped director Aanand L Rai.

The 2014 blockbuster 'Queen', which also earned Kangana a National Film Award, was jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl (also the director) and Madhu Mantena under Phantom Films. However, they dissolved their partnership in October 2018.