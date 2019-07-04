close

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap defends Taapsee Pannu in Twitter spat

Anurag came out in support of Taapsee after Rangoli called the actress a "sasti (cheap) copy".

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap defended his "Manmarziyaan" lead actress Taapsee Pannu in a Twitter spat with actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who asked him to "back off".

Anurag came out in support of Taapsee after Rangoli called the actress a "sasti (cheap) copy".

Taapsee had tweeted about the trailer of "Judgmentall Hai Kya", saying: "This is so cool! Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it! 'Judgmentall Hai Kya'."

Rangoli replied: "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

To this, Kashyap said it was "really desperate" of Rangoli. 

"Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far. This is really, really desperate. I really don't know what to say to this. Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee. I just don't get this. Praising the trailer means praising all aspects of it. Which includes Kangana."

Rangoli didn't stop there.

She wrote: "Sir, you can see it's not about mentioning Kangana so much. Clearly, a lot of people I have thanked haven't mentioned her, it's just that I am tired of people taking digs at her. Who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter. So now I am here showing everyone (the) mirror... I know you are working with her, but please don't get desperate without understanding the real issue... back off."

 

