Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Gets Engaged To Beau Shane Gregoire, Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, who often takes to the internet for her mushy photos and videos with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, is now engaged. Aaliyah, who is also a social media influencer, and is often seen promoting high-notch labels on her Instagram page, has announced her engagement with Shane.

The star kid shared two photos, flaunting a huge diamond rock on her ring finger and another, where she is seen locking her lips with her beau. She wrote a detailed caption, sharing the update with her fans and loved ones.

"soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always Fiance (still can't believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)," Aaliyah wrote in a post.

Aaliyah's father and renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also reacted to her post and wished his daughter on the occasion, He wrote, "Congratulations."

Aaliyah's good friend and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor also shared her excitement.

Aliyah's beau Shane also dropped a note in the comment box, writing, "So grateful to be engaged to the love of my life love you now and forever."

The influencer made her relationship with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire insta official in the year 2020.

Aaliyah Kashyap who has close to three hundred thousand followers on her instagram has time and again remained in news and has often been criticised by the the people on social media and one of the main reasons for that trolling is ofcourse her father, Anurag Kashyap who himself has become one of those celebrities who get trolled for no apparent reason.

In one of the recent interviews given to the YouTube channel hosted by popular comedian Tanmay Bhatt, the 'Do Baaraa' director talked about the anxiety issues that her daughter has had to grapple with in recent times.