NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is known to make her presence feel on social media. The 21-year-old girl has not stepped into showbiz yet but the young woman is certainly not away from the limelight. She enjoys a massive popularity on social media and often takes the limelight for her exotic photos and posts.

Aaliyah is currently in a relationship with Shane Gregoire and she does not shy away from declaring her love for him on social media. Her Instagram account is filled with photos of them spending quality time together. Aaliyah, who has been studying at Chapman University in Southern California for some time now, recently celebrated the two years of togetherness with her beau Shane Gregoie. She showcasing her bond with her beau on Instagram and posted a couple of photos, with an adorable note. In one of the photos, she was seen sharing a passionate kiss with her lover.

On Monday, she dropped a fresh set of pictures from their Europe vacation. The two are currently holidaying in Croatia and she has made sure to drop some romantic photos on her account. In one of the photos, the couple can be sharing a passionate kiss in the middle of water. She also dropped glimpse of her food and drink.

Soon after, reacting to the pictures, Shane wrote: "Most beautiful woman in the world."

Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. In May 2021, Aaliyah talked about her awkward first kiss and how she made the first move.

Meanwhile, recently, Aaliyah indulged her followers in a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. During the session, she was asked: "Do you agree that as star kids, you all get privileges, or do you have a different take on this?" She repiled to it saying that she agreed 110 percent and maintained that the struggles privileged people face are nothing compared to what others have to face.

It is to be noted that Aaliyah often gets shamed on social media for posting photos in lingerie and showing too much skin. However, the young girl is completely unfazed by what haters think and has been enjoying her life to the fullest.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided to separate in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced.

