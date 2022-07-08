NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is among the popular star kids of tinsle town. The 21-year-old girl has not stepped into showbiz yet but the young woman is certainly not away from the limelight. She enjoys a massive popularity on social media and often takes the limelight for her exotic photos and posts.

Aaliyah Kashyap often makes it to the headlines because of her YouTube videos. She is a YouTuber and her videos are loved by people on social media. As per Bollywood Life, Aaliyah, in a recent video, collaborated with influencer Sakshi Shivdasani, where she answered a few questions from netizens. During the interaction, Aaliyah revealed how once she went broke and had no cash left to buy groceries. She recalled that she used to tell her mom to send her food.

When a netizen asked, "How broke are y’all after moving out?” Aaliyah said, "I told Sakshi this when I met her, I had Rs 1500 in left in my account. I showed her my bank balance, I was like literally, 'Can’t afford to do sh*t’. Thankfully, I got paid like two days after that. But for three days, I literally had Rs 1500 in my account." The star kid further revealed that it was stressful for her and she didn't leave her house as she couldn’t afford anything, "I couldn’t afford to breathe with that much money."

AALIYAH KASHYAP DATING SHANE GREGOIRE

Speaking of her personal life, Aaliyah Kashyap is currently in a relationship with Shane Gregoire and she does not shy away from declaring her love for him on social media. Her Instagram account is filled with photos of them spending quality time together. Aaliyah, who has been studying at Chapman University in Southern California for some time now, last month celebrated the two years of togetherness with her beau Shane Gregoie. She showcasing her bond with her beau on Instagram and posted a couple of photos, with an adorable note. In one of the photos, she was seen sharing a passionate kiss with her lover.

Aaliyah often drops her drool-worthy pictures and videos in bikini which take her fans' breath for sure.

Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. In May 2021, Aaliyah talked about her awkward first kiss and how she made the first move.



AALIYAH KASHYAP ATTACKED FOR LINGERIE PHOTOS



It is to be noted that Aaliyah often gets shamed on social media for posting photos in lingerie and showing too much skin. However, the young girl is completely unfazed by what haters think and has been enjoying her life to the fullest.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided to separate in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced.

Live TV