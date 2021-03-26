Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is back with new video from lingerie shoot

NEW DELHI: Noted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, who was recently subjected to incessant trolling over her pictures and videos in lingerie on social media, has shared a fresh picture of herself on Instagram. The young lad also shared a video on her YouTube channel, similar to an Instagram post, for which she was trolled.

Her followers extended their support to her and lauded her for not backing down to hate comments.

Last month, Aaliyah had taken to Instagram and written that she got 'degrading and disgusting comments' on the post, which was a part of a promotional campaign for the lingerie brand. She revealed in a video how badly she was affected by the immense backlash on social media for sharing her pictures in lingerie.

Aaliyah, who is currently studying in the United States, said she was called with names like 'prostitute' and how cried inconsolably for receiving rape and death threats.

Speaking about the constant harassment she faces on social media for her lingerie pictures, Aliyah said that she is prone to crying almost every day. "So social media negativity is something I have come to terms with. Like, I am a very sensitive person and even the smallest bit of hate does affect me, but I don’t know. I’m sensitive, I cry almost every day about the dumbest s**t," Aliyah spoke in the video shared on YouTube.

Take a look at some of her lingerie pictures:

For the unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Film director Anurag and Aarti Bajaj, a film editor, had tied the knot in 1997, however, the couple got divorced in 2009. Despite the separation, the duo continued to maintain cordial relations with each other. In 2013, the 'DevD' filmmaker married actress Kalki Koechlin. However, his second marriage too didn't last for long and the two got sepaarted in 2015.