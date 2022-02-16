हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aaliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap sizzles in a blue bikini set by the pool, pics go viral!

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. 

Anurag Kashyap&#039;s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap sizzles in a blue bikini set by the pool, pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is one such star kid, who is yet to make her entry into the showbiz world but still fans are keen to know updates about her. 

She dropped some sizzling bikini pool pictures on Instagram recently, looking super hot. She celebrated Valentine's Day with her boyfriend Shane and even shared a romantic video. 

Aaliyah, in May last year, talked about her awkward first kiss and how she made the first move. 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided to separate in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced. 

Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aaliyah KashyapAnurag Kashyap's daughterAaliyah Kashyap picsAaliyah Kashyap photosaaliyah kashyap bikini pics
Next
Story

RIP Bappi Lahiri, another legend gone: Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi and other celebs deeply saddened by Disco King's death

Must Watch

PT8M44S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: If Russia moves forward, we will answer, says Joe Biden