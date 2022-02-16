Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap sizzles in a blue bikini set by the pool, pics go viral!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is one such star kid, who is yet to make her entry into the showbiz world but still fans are keen to know updates about her.

She dropped some sizzling bikini pool pictures on Instagram recently, looking super hot. She celebrated Valentine's Day with her boyfriend Shane and even shared a romantic video.

Aaliyah, in May last year, talked about her awkward first kiss and how she made the first move.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided to separate in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced.

Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel.