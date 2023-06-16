Anusha Dandekar Flaunts Toned Body In Bikini, Takes Internet By Storm With Sizzling Video

New Delhi: VJ-turned actor Anusha Dandekar often leaves internet ablaze with her bikini pictures. She is among the well-known personalities of the tinsel town and has made her mark in the entertainment work with her hard work and dedication. She is also known for being a fasionista and her impeccable style and persona often make her a talking point. Anusha, who enjoys a good presence on social media, often sets her fans hearts racing with her photos and videos.

Anusha Dandekar's Takes Internet By Storm

A few hours ago, Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram handle and took the internet by storm with her new video in bikini. The diva is flauting her beautiful curves and toned body and playing with her golden tresses in the stunning clip. She also shared a photo of her in black bikini and in no time, it was widely shared on the internet. The actor is seen gazing into the camera while she offers a glimpse into her flawless body.

A fan wrote, "you are sunshine you are gorgeous"

Another fan wrote, "surely you are in goddess mode."

Anusha recently informed her fans that she underwent a surgery for a lump in her ovary and advised women to visit a gynaecologist once a year 'without fail'. In a lengthy Instagram post, Anusha said her recovery has been pretty intense but she feels lucky that "all was okay".

"Went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense but also I'm really lucky all was okay? found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now," she wrote.

Anusha, who has hosted shows such as "MTV Dance Crew", "MTV Teen Diva" and "India's Next Top Model", thanked her doctor and the team for making her feel "safe and comfortable" and expressed gratitude to her well-wishers.

"Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me but it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond," she added.

Anusha started her career in the industry as an anchor and also explored acting and singing. The diva has hosted several top-notch events and also popular shows such as Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV Rock On, MTV Love School Supermodel of the Year and India's Next Top Model.

She often takes to the internet with her sizzling avatars.