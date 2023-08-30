trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655727
ANUSHA DANDEKAR

Anusha Dandekar Looks Chic In Pink Bikini, Actress Drops Bombshell On Social Media

In the pictures, Anusha can be seen wearing a stunning pink swimsuit. To complete the look, she applied shimmer-based makeup with curly hair.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 09:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Anusha Dandekar Looks Chic In Pink Bikini, Actress Drops Bombshell On Social Media Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: VJ-turned-actor Anusha Dandekar often leaves the internet ablaze with her bikini pictures. She is among the well-known personalities of Tinsel Town and has made her mark in the entertainment work with her hard work and dedication. She is also known for being a fashionista and her impeccable style and persona often make her a talking point. Recently, she dropped stunning pictures on her social media in a bikini flaunting her perfect curves and fans are in awe. 

In the pictures, Anusha can be seen wearing a stunning pink swimsuit. To complete the look, she applied shimmer-based makeup with curly hair. She can be seen channeling her inner Barbie in the look and fans are in love. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Hot dayum," "Stunner," commented another. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@anushasdandekar)

Anusha, who enjoys a good presence on social media, often sets her fans' hearts racing with her photos and videos. She recently informed her fans that she underwent surgery for a lump in her ovary and advised women to visit a gynecologist once a year 'without fail'. 

Anusha started her career in the industry as an anchor and also explored acting and singing. The diva has hosted several top-notch events and also popular shows such as  Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV Rock On, MTV Love School Supermodel of the Year and India's Next Top Model. 

